Upgrade the home theater with Polk MagniFi sound bars from $149 (Save up to 25%)

Amazon currently offers the Polk Audio MagniFi 2 Sound Bar for $399 shipped. Typically selling for $499, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low and marking one of the first price cuts to date. Polk’s MagniFi 2 Sound Bar aims to elevate your home theater experience with 3D audio and a wireless subwoofer for a well-rounded audio profile. On top of its Chomecast support, you’ll be able to stream tracks from Apple Music alongside Spotify and more. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity are joined by ARC HDMI, Optical Audio, and more. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Earlier this week also saw the debut of a new collection of home theater gear from Polk, with its React Soundbar being joined by a pair of wireless speakers and subwoofer. But now that your setup’s audio has been given a boost, be sure to check out the rest of the ongoing offers in our home theater guide, including VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K HDR UHDTV at $648 and an all-time low on Amazon’s Fire TV Blaster at $20.

Polk Audio MagniFi 2 Sound Bar features:

Polk MagniFi 2 high-performance home theater sound bar and wireless subwoofer system provide bigger, more dynamic sound than traditional sound bars, and is optimized to make movies, TV, video games and music come to life. The MagniFi 2 comes with a wireless 8″ subwoofer and features patented SDA surround technology for a wider, more immersive listening experience and Voice Adjust technology for crystal clear dialogue.

