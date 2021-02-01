Caudabe is now offering 60% off sitewide on all of its already affordable phone cases. That includes the latest iPhone 12 right through to older-generation models from Apple, Samsung Galaxy devices, and much more. This is a great time to score some new sheaths for you and the family. Not only is this matching our previous Caudabe sale mention, but it is also the lowest we have seen these cases drop this year. More details below.

Caudabe’s affordable phone cases now on sale

While some of Caudabe’s cases are available on its Amazon storefront, just about all of today’s deals undercut those prices. Shipping varies per order at around $4, but today’s deals leave more than enough savings to take a closer look anyway.

One standout among Caudabe’s affordable phone cases is the Synthesis model for iPhone 12. Regularly $30, you can lock-it in for nearly 15% off right now at $25.50. For comparison sake, that’s less than Caudabe charges on Amazon for the iPhone 11 Pro Max model. While remaining quite minimal, Caudabe says this case is its most protective. It is made of a “soft, flexible perimeter manufactured from ShockLiteT…and a hard, micro-etched, matte back shell.” This one is also compatible with wireless charging and Apple’s MagSafe charger.

But be sure to browse through all of the affordable phone cases right here starting from $14. You’ll find some handy links to the iPhone models on this page along with a host of Samsung options right here.

We also have some great deals live on the latest Otterbox iPhone cases right here with offers from $23. Just remember to browse through the ongoing Pad & Quill Valentine’s Day sale and this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup for even more.

More on the Caudabe Synthesis Case:

