FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Take up to 33% off OtterBox iPhone cases: Defender 12 mini $40, more from $23

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesOtterBox
33% off From $23

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of OtterBox iPhone cases headlined by the OtterBox Defender iPhone 12 mini Case for $39.97 shipped. Down from the usual $60 going rate, you’re saving 33% here with today’s offer marking the first price cut we’ve seen since launching last fall. OtterBox’s Defender case protects your 12 mini with a two-part design that adds extra water-resistance on top of drop protection. Its slim design still enables you to leverage a wireless charger, and there’s added antimicrobial features here, too. OtterBox bundles an included belt clip that doubles as a kickstand to complete the package. Over 315 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $23.

Other notable OtterBox iPhone case deals include:

Then go check out all of the offers live in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup. And if that’s still not enough to upgrade your kit, Anker also kicked off the week with a new sale at Amazon including various iPhone accessories, projectors, and more from $9.50.

OtterBox Defender iPhone 12 mini Case features:

Worry less while you’re working, adventuring and living when you defend your device against drops, dirt and scrapes. Combining a solid internal shell with a resilient outer slipcover, Defender Series Screenless Edition deflects the action and accidents that come your way every day. Plus, the included holster doubles as a kickstand for hands-free viewing. Defender Series Screenless Edition — because life happens!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

OtterBox

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Clean up your desk with this dual monitor arm on sale f...
New low strikes Amazon’s 25-inch Urban Spinner Lu...
Oral-B’s Bluetooth Pro 8000 Toothbrush bundle wit...
Score two dual outlet meross HomeKit smart plugs for $2...
Shure’s Bluetooth 5.0 sound isolating earbuds dro...
Save up to 22% on Alexa and Assistant-enabled TP-Link K...
SKIL’s 20V Rotary Hammer Kit comes within $2 of i...
Today’s Casper and Zinus bed deals start at $65 (...
Show More Comments

Related

48% off

Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe Charger Car Mount $26 (Save 28%), more

From $7 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 6/SE up to $250 off, AirPods Pro $179, official iPhone cases from $17, more

Learn More
47% off

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH MagSafe Charger $22 (27% off), more

From $7 Learn More
$20 off

Clean up your desk with this dual monitor arm on sale for just $30 at Amazon

$30 Learn More
Reg. $90

Wash the car at home with this Chemical Guys Foam Cannon Soap Kit for $54 (Reg. $90)

$54 Learn More

LEGO debuts Year of the Ox set alongside other upcoming freebies for February

Learn More
37% off

New low strikes Amazon’s 25-inch Urban Spinner Luggage at $38 (Reg. $60)

$38 Learn More
48% off

Let the good times roll with Stanley’s Hip Flask at 31% off, more from $12 (Save up to 48%)

From $12 Learn More