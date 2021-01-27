Take up to 33% off OtterBox iPhone cases: Defender 12 mini $40, more from $23

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of OtterBox iPhone cases headlined by the OtterBox Defender iPhone 12 mini Case for $39.97 shipped. Down from the usual $60 going rate, you’re saving 33% here with today’s offer marking the first price cut we’ve seen since launching last fall. OtterBox’s Defender case protects your 12 mini with a two-part design that adds extra water-resistance on top of drop protection. Its slim design still enables you to leverage a wireless charger, and there’s added antimicrobial features here, too. OtterBox bundles an included belt clip that doubles as a kickstand to complete the package. Over 315 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $23.

Other notable OtterBox iPhone case deals include:

Then go check out all of the offers live in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup. And if that’s still not enough to upgrade your kit, Anker also kicked off the week with a new sale at Amazon including various iPhone accessories, projectors, and more from $9.50.

OtterBox Defender iPhone 12 mini Case features:

Worry less while you’re working, adventuring and living when you defend your device against drops, dirt and scrapes. Combining a solid internal shell with a resilient outer slipcover, Defender Series Screenless Edition deflects the action and accidents that come your way every day. Plus, the included holster doubles as a kickstand for hands-free viewing. Defender Series Screenless Edition — because life happens!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!