We are now tracking some notable Valentine’s Day iPhone case and leather desktop accessory deals courtesy of Pad & Quill. The premium accessory brand is now offering 20% off all of its luxury leather desk gear as well a wide selection of iPhone cases and more. This is a perfect time to score something for your special someone that will last a lifetime. Free shipping is available on orders over $35, but you’ll want to head below for details on how to knock an additional 15% off your purchase.

P&Q Valentine’s Day iPhone case, more sale:

Pad & Quill’s Valentine’s Day iPhone case and leather desktop accessory sale is now in full swing with deals starting from around $10. While everything is already marked down by 20%, using code PQ15 at checkout will knock an additional 15% off your order, rivaling last year’s Black Friday prices and yielding the lowest totals we have tracked in 2021.

One particular standout here is on the brand new LeatherSafe iPhone 12 Case at $29.96. Originally launching at $40 alongside the MagSafe-compatible Traveller model, it is now marked down to $29.96 and will drop even more to $25.47 using the code above. Also available for 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max at the same price. That’s nearly 35% off the going rate and the lowest we have tracked. While you will get hit with a shipping fee (if your order is under $35), even with the delivery charge you’re still saving 25% here. This MagSafe compatible case is made of “luxury leather” and oil-rubbed polycarbonate with “2-meter drop protection.” It leaves all of iPhone 12’s ports accessible and will work with wireless Qi gear as well. The usual 30-day money-back promise and 1-year warranty apply.

Just be sure to browse through all of the already marked down Valentine’s Day iPhone case and leather desktop accessory deals right here. Deals start from just over $10 if you remember to use the code above.

Head over to our Apple and smartphone accessory deal hubs for even more discounted accessories. Along with today’s Apple Watch Series 6 all-time low, we have a great deal on MagSafe gear in this morning’s roundup alongside this morning’s Anker Gold Box sale from $11.

More on the LeatherSafe iPhone 12 Case:

Our first ever line of MagSafe compatible cases boasts a backing of our American full-grain leather, which is used in every one of our leather bags. We then surround the iPhone 12 with a strong polycarbonate and microfiber-lined shell to create a luxurious and dare we say magnetically attractive case.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!