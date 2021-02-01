Expand your smart home with a Wi-Fi dimmer switch at under $18 on Amazon

Milesi Home (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Meross Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switch for $17.79 Prime shipped with the code PKX84748 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $30 list price, today’s deal is one of the biggest discounts that we’ve tracked. Without having to rewire everything, this switch can essentially turn a single pole dimmer into a 3-way dimmer. This happens thanks to the included remote so you can place that elsewhere and control the light from multiple points. Plus, it’s compatible with Alexa, Assistant, and SmartThings for voice control. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 new release at Amazon.

Save some cash when you leverage a smart plug to automate lamps instead of replacing your switch. This one connects to Wi-FI and can be controlled by both Alexa and Assistant. It’s just $9 on Amazon making it a budget-focused buy. Plus, you can easily pick up two for less than today’s lead deal to further expand your smart home.

Since both items above are compatible with Alexa, why not pick up Amazon’s Echo Dot? Right now, you can score the smart speaker with two bundled bulbs at $45, which is 31% below its normal going rate. The Echo Dot is a fantastic way to expand your smart home on a budget, and easily delivers voice control to the above two items.

More about the Meross Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch:

Single-Pole to 3-Way: Turn your single pole dimmer switch to 3 way dimmer switch by mounting the Wireless Remote device and faceplate, easily add an additional point of control without the need for new wires. You can also use it as a table‐top control or handheld control for multi-location control

Wireless Remote & App Control: Dim the light for your desired scene. Control the smart light dimmer switch via Wireless Remote and the wall switch hardware buttons. With the Meross app, you can dim and brighten the lights with your smartphone from anywhere with internet access

Voice Control: This wifi smart dimmer light switch is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Echo, Echo Dot, Google Assistant, Google Home and SmartThings. Simply use your voice command to turn on/off your light or adjust the brightness. No hub required

