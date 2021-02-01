FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Expand your smart home with a Wi-Fi dimmer switch at under $18 on Amazon

-
AmazonSmart HomeMeross
40% off $18

Milesi Home (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Meross Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switch for $17.79 Prime shipped with the code PKX84748 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $30 list price, today’s deal is one of the biggest discounts that we’ve tracked. Without having to rewire everything, this switch can essentially turn a single pole dimmer into a 3-way dimmer. This happens thanks to the included remote so you can place that elsewhere and control the light from multiple points. Plus, it’s compatible with Alexa, Assistant, and SmartThings for voice control. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 new release at Amazon.

Save some cash when you leverage a smart plug to automate lamps instead of replacing your switch. This one connects to Wi-FI and can be controlled by both Alexa and Assistant. It’s just $9 on Amazon making it a budget-focused buy. Plus, you can easily pick up two for less than today’s lead deal to further expand your smart home.

Since both items above are compatible with Alexa, why not pick up Amazon’s Echo Dot? Right now, you can score the smart speaker with two bundled bulbs at $45, which is 31% below its normal going rate. The Echo Dot is a fantastic way to expand your smart home on a budget, and easily delivers voice control to the above two items.

More about the Meross Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch:

  • Single-Pole to 3-Way: Turn your single pole dimmer switch to 3 way dimmer switch by mounting the Wireless Remote device and faceplate, easily add an additional point of control without the need for new wires. You can also use it as a table‐top control or handheld control for multi-location control
  • Wireless Remote & App Control: Dim the light for your desired scene. Control the smart light dimmer switch via Wireless Remote and the wall switch hardware buttons. With the Meross app, you can dim and brighten the lights with your smartphone from anywhere with internet access
  • Voice Control: This wifi smart dimmer light switch is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Echo, Echo Dot, Google Assistant, Google Home and SmartThings. Simply use your voice command to turn on/off your light or adjust the brightness. No hub required

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Meross

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Automate your lawn watering with Orbit’s B-hyve s...
This 1080p outdoor security camera has motion detection...
CamelBak’s $8 water bottle has a 50-ounce capacit...
Amazon’s palm-reading biometric payment system is...
Bundle Amazon’s All-new Echo/Dot with smart bulbs...
Load up on plant-based Orgain protein powders today fro...
Use HomeKit, Alexa, or Assistant to control your garage...
TACKLIFE’s 12V DC digital tire inflator is a road...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 25%

Outfit your Z-Wave setup with dimmer switches, smoke alarms, more from $30 (Save up to 25%)

From $30 Learn More
Up to 26% off

Score two dual outlet meross HomeKit smart plugs for $26 (23% off), more from $19

From $19 Learn More
33% off

TP-Link Kasa smart plugs, Edison bulbs, and more up to 33% off from $10

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $50

Automate your lawn watering with Orbit’s B-hyve smart faucet timer + hub for $42 (Reg. $50)

$42 Learn More
$21 off

This 1080p outdoor security camera has motion detection, object recognition, more at $39

$39 Learn More
Review

Review: LEGO’s Ninjago City Gardens delivers a vibrant build that’s worth every penny

Buy now Learn More
50% off

Score a 10-function steel multi-cooker without the Instant Pot tax for just $30 (50% off)

$30 Learn More
From $70

Prep for game day: VIZIO 55-inch OLED $300 off, VIZIO 85-inch 4K $520 off, more from $70

Up to $520 off Learn More