Happy February! This month, there are a ton of great new reads to check out, including romance novels perfect for Valentine’s Day, thrillers, documentaries, and much more. The next 28 days have an array of exciting reads for you to check out. So be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks, and if you haven’t already completed January’s Reading List, it’s also full of awesome books to dive into.

Finlay Donovan Is Killing It

Releasing on February 2, “Finlay Donovan Is Killing It” by Elle Cosimano is a standout read this month. If you’re into thrillers, this book is a must-have. Finlay is a single mother trying to make it as an aspiring murder-mystery author. However, her life is chaotic, and she soon discovers that crime in real life is a lot more difficult than its fictional counterpart because she becomes a part of a real-life murder investigation. This book is fast-paced, and you can pre-order today on Amazon for $25.

The Love Proof

Get into a romance novel in this February Reading List with “The Love Proof” written by Madeleine Henry that will be released February 9. This love story is displayed over decades and is a resemblance of the Time Traveler’s Wife. It’s said that this novel, “explores the course that perfect love can take between imperfect people, and urges us to listen to our hearts rather than our heads.” You can find it on pre-order now at Amazon starting at $17 for a hardcover.

Dear Kamala: Women Write to the New Vice President

Our new Vice President, Kamala Harris, debuts a new book called “Dear Kamala: Women Write to the New Vice President” edited by Peggy Brooks-Bertram. This book features a collection of letters from women congratulating Harris as well as telling their own stories and struggles with comments from the Vice President herself. This book is available on February 16 and can be found on Amazon for $14.

The Upstairs House

One of the most anticipated books for this February’s Reading List is “The Upstairs House” written by Julia Fine. This book is also a “Buzzfeed Most Anticipated Book of the Year,” as well as an “A The Millions Most Anticipated Book of the Year.” Soon after Megan gives birth to her daughter, she finds that her house is suddenly haunted by ghosts. The twists and turns of this book will make you flip through the pages, making sure she keeps her newly born child and herself safe. This book will debut on February 23 and is currently on Amazon for pre-order at $27.

