Grow enough veggies for the whole family, AeroGarden's indoor Farm XL now $260 off

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the AeroGarden Farm 24 XL indoor garden kit for $639.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $900, and currently on sale for $670 direct from AeroGarden, today’s offer is up to $260 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Very similar models sell for over $700 at Amazon right now. Well, if you’re in the market for the ultimate, family-sized indoor garden to grow your own veggies, fruits, and even flowers, today’s offer is worth a closer look. With “no sun, soil or green thumb required,” this fully contained in-home garden system can support up to 24-plants at once (up to 36-inches tall). It features a touchscreen control panel, everything you need to get started, and even supports Alexa voice commands through compatible devices. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

Now, clearly an indoor garden of this size isn’t going to work for everyone. But there are much smaller, and more affordable AeroGardens out there. Something along the lines of the AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden is a great candidate that will cost you drastically less at $100 shipped. It carries stellar reviews from over 6,500 Amazon customers and can support up to 6-plants at once. 

Just make sure you explore some of the AeroGarden seed pod kits out there to customize your crops. From wild lettuces to salsa kits and cherry tomatoes, there are loads of options from around $14 Prime shipped to consider. 

Speaking of indoor plants, we are still tracking some notable offers on succulent bundles at Amazon with prices from just over $13. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more. 

More on the AeroGarden Farm 24 XL:

  • ALWAYS HOMEGROWN: FRESH & SAFE – AeroGarden has been providing fresh, safe food options for over fifteen years and is the market leader for indoor hydroponic growing systems
  • VERTICAL GARDENING – The stackable, modular design of the Farm gardens lets you connect multiple gardens for a living wall that can feed your entire family
  • SMARTEST GARDEN ON MARKET – Manage all AeroGarden features from setup through harvest using your Smart Device or the garden Control Panel. Receive helpful reminders to add water and nutrients, and easily access insightful tips and one-touch customer support to help you get the most from your hydroponics growing system
  • FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE LED LIGHTS – Exercise complete control of your herb garden with two customizable, motorized, full spectrum 60-watt LED grow lights. AeroGarden’s high efficiency grow lights are tuned to the specific needs of plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests

