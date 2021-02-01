FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s latest iPad mini returns to lowest price yet at $325 (Reg. $399)

Amazon offers the latest Apple iPad Mini Wi-Fi 64GB model for $324.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Usually fetching $399, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the all-time low and marks the best we’ve seen in nearly three months. Apple’s latest iPad mini delivers a compact form-factor that’s centered around a 7.9-inch Retina display. There’s a A12 chip + M12 coprocessor to power the experience which is supplemented by Touch ID and Apple Pencil support. We found it to be an exceptional option “when portability matters most” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A notable way to leverage some of the leftover cash from the lead deal would be scoring this highly-rated case for $12 at Amazon. It’ll protect both the front and back of your iPad mini thanks to hardshell back and folio cover that brings sleep and wake functionality into the mix, as well.

Alongside the discount we spotted over the week on the latest iPad Air at an Amazon all-time low of $49 off, you’ll find even more price cuts to take advantage of today in our Apple guide. An all-time low has arrived on the New Beats Flex wireless earbuds at $40, as well as a iPhone XR for $330 in certified refurbished condition.

iPad mini 5 features:

iPad mini is beloved for its size and capability. And now there are even more reasons to love it. The A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. A 7.9″ Retina display with True Tone. And Apple Pencil support, so you can capture your biggest ideas, wherever they come to you.

