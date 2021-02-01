FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

New Beats Flex wireless earbuds deliver Apple’s W1 chip at a low of $40 (Save 20%)

-
AmazonHeadphonesBeats
Reg. $50 $40

Amazon is currently offering the New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones for $39.99 shipped in a variety of styles. Usually fetching $50, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $5 and marking a new all-time low. Headlining the feature set on the New Beats Flex, you’ll find Apple’s W1 chip built-in which offers fast pairing as well as up to 12-hours of listening on a single charge. The around-neck design delivers an inline microphone with playback controls and is perfect for working out thanks to added water- and sweat-resistance. Over 4,100 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. More details below.

Save even more cash when you ditch the Beats branding and go with the Anker Soundbuds Slim+ Earbuds at $30. This alternate still sports an around-the-neck design, but arrives with 10-hour battery life and increased IPX7 water-resistance. Not to mention, a 4.2/5 star rating from over 6,500 customers.

Then head over to our headphones guide for even more markdowns as we kick off the week. You can still lock-in an Amazon all-time low on Sony’s popular XM4 ANC Headphones at $278, as well as this 50% price cut on Sennheiser’s latest true wireless earbuds for $100.

New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones features:

In your ears or around your neck, Beats Flex are as versatile as the life you lead. Whether you’re listening to music, taking calls, or scrolling your social feed, you’ll always be ready for what’s next. Magnetic earbuds make listening that much easier by automatically playing music when they’re in your ears and pausing when they’re attached around your neck¹. The Flex-Form cable provides all-day comfort with durable Nitinol construction while four eartip options offer a personalized fit. And when you’re not wearing them, the magnetic earbuds keep Beats Flex tangle-free as they easily coil up into your pocket or purse.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Beats

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

eero’s latest Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems now 20% off st...
Ring Video Doorbell 2 1080p hits all time low of $70 (r...
Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 Shaver hits Amazo...
Apple’s latest iPad mini returns to lowest price ...
Apple’s latest iPad Air falls to Amazon all-time ...
These Zinus mattress and bed frame deals start at $69 (...
Razor’s A2 Kick Scooter hits best Amazon offer in...
Just $14.50 for AUKEY’s True Wireless Earbuds? Th...
Show More Comments

Related

20% off

eero’s latest Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems now 20% off starting at $71

From $71 Learn More
$30 off

Ring Video Doorbell 2 1080p hits all time low of $70 (refurb) on Gold Box

$70 Learn More
Reg. $70+

Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 Shaver hits Amazon low at $56 (Reg. up to $80)

$56 Learn More
Reg. $399

Apple’s latest iPad mini returns to lowest price yet at $325 (Reg. $399)

$325 Learn More
Orig. $749

iPhone XR falls to $330 in certified refurbished condition, today only

$330 Learn More
Reg. $499

Apple’s latest iPad Air falls to Amazon all-time low at $550 (Save $49)

$450 Learn More

LEGO debuts new customizable mosaic for turning portraits into brick-built pieces of art

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Mac mini hits $649, Philips Hue up to 30% off, Pixel 4a 5G $410, more

Learn More