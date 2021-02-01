New Beats Flex wireless earbuds deliver Apple’s W1 chip at a low of $40 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones for $39.99 shipped in a variety of styles. Usually fetching $50, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $5 and marking a new all-time low. Headlining the feature set on the New Beats Flex, you’ll find Apple’s W1 chip built-in which offers fast pairing as well as up to 12-hours of listening on a single charge. The around-neck design delivers an inline microphone with playback controls and is perfect for working out thanks to added water- and sweat-resistance. Over 4,100 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. More details below.

Save even more cash when you ditch the Beats branding and go with the Anker Soundbuds Slim+ Earbuds at $30. This alternate still sports an around-the-neck design, but arrives with 10-hour battery life and increased IPX7 water-resistance. Not to mention, a 4.2/5 star rating from over 6,500 customers.

Then head over to our headphones guide for even more markdowns as we kick off the week. You can still lock-in an Amazon all-time low on Sony’s popular XM4 ANC Headphones at $278, as well as this 50% price cut on Sennheiser’s latest true wireless earbuds for $100.

New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones features:

In your ears or around your neck, Beats Flex are as versatile as the life you lead. Whether you’re listening to music, taking calls, or scrolling your social feed, you’ll always be ready for what’s next. Magnetic earbuds make listening that much easier by automatically playing music when they’re in your ears and pausing when they’re attached around your neck¹. The Flex-Form cable provides all-day comfort with durable Nitinol construction while four eartip options offer a personalized fit. And when you’re not wearing them, the magnetic earbuds keep Beats Flex tangle-free as they easily coil up into your pocket or purse.

