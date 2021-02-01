FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lenovo’s Chromebook S345 packs a 14-inch 1080p display at $269 (Save $60)

Reg. $329 $269

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Lenovo 14-inch Chromebook S345 for $269 shipped. Also available for the same price direct from Best Buy. Usually fetching $329, you’re saving $60 here with today’s offer beating the previous discount by $20 and marking a new all-time low. Centered around a 14-inch 1080p display, Lenovo’s S235 Chromebook delivers 32GB of storage as well as 4GB of RAM. Its compact design pairs with all-day battery life to make it a notable note-taking machine in the classroom or a solid way to search the web away from the home office. Over 170 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, it’s a nice way to keep it protected when out and about. There’s even an extra pocket for bringing chargers and other accessories with the Lenovo S345.

Don’t forget that you can also save up to $100 on a selection of ASUS Chromebook Flip models. With a series of Amazon all-time lows to be had, prices start at $485. These 2-in-1 machines offer a more premium way to take Chrome OS for a spin than the lead deal, with metal bodies and touchscreen designs.

Lenovo 14-inch Chromebook S345 features:

Lenovo S345-14AST Chromebook: Complete daily computing tasks with this Lenovo Chromebook. The AMD processor offers performance for executing tasks quickly, and the 4GB of RAM let you run several applications seamlessly. This Lenovo Chromebook has a 32GB eMMC SSD for swift data access and start-up times, while the AMD Radeon R5 graphics deliver crisp visuals on the 14-inch Full HD display.

