Save up to $100 on ASUS Chromebook Flip models at Amazon lows from $485

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of ASUS Chromebook Flip models headlined by the flagship 14-inch C436 at $899.99 shipped. Down from $1,000, today’s offer is good for a $100 price cut, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the third discount we’ve tracked. Powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, the Chromebook Flip C434 delivers a more premium experience than other models on the market with an all-metal design and 1080p display. There’s also its 360-degree hinge form-factor that lets it double as a tablet when you’re not typing notes in class. All-day battery is joined by Wi-Fi 6 support, USB-C connectivity, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,790 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Other ASUS Chromebook models on sale:

If you’re in the market for a more affordable way to take Chrome OS for a spin, Lenovo’s 14-inch S330 model is still on sale for $179. Then hit up our Chromebook guide for all of the other ongoing price cuts, including up to $51 discounts on Samsung’s Chromebook 4 lineup and more.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 features:

Introducing the all-new Flagship ASUS Chromebook Flip C436, a Chromebook featuring a durable 360-degree hinge, quad-speakers, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, fingerprint security, 14 inch display, 4-sided “frameless” NanoEdge Display, all metal finish, and USB Type-C made to fit a content creator, programmer and power seekers. Experience an ultrabook spec Chromebook that has the power and flexibility to get everything done.

