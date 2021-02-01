FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

PNY’s Type-C Adapter handles SD card and USB-A transfers at just $10 (Save 44%)

Amazon is offering the PNY USB-C SD Card Reader/Adapter for $10.11 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s offer shaves 44% off the typical rate and ushers in the second-best price we’ve tracked. This highly-affordable dongle adds SD and microSD card reading to your USB-C equipped device. It doubles as a USB-A adapter too, pushing it into the hub category. To further convey the value of this deal, have a look at Anker’s competing unit which fetches $13 and doesn’t offer USB-A connectivity. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re primarily after USB-A connectivity, consider HomeSpot’s adapter for $4 Prime shipped. It’s the “smallest” on the market and boasts a clean, white and silver design. Best of all, it’s about as cheap as this type of an adapter gets. I rock HomeSpot’s Nintendo Switch Bluetooth adapter on a regular basis and love it.

Chances are high that if you need an SD card reader, you could be a photography fan. If this rings true, you won’t want to miss our coverage of Sony’s latest camera. The company is quite proud of this release thanks to 8K video recording support, a 50.1-megapixel sensor, and the list goes on. It’s no wonder why Sony calls it “The One.”

PNY USB-C SD Card Reader/Adapter features:

PNY Type-C reader & adapter is a small and convenient solution for Type-C computer or smartphone/tablet owners looking for a simple way to quickly and easily transfer files or connect USB peripherals.

