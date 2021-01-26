When mirrorless cameras first debuted, they arguably weren’t aimed at professionals. Full-blown DSLRs were the way to go as specifications often dwarfed what was possible in mirrorless alternatives. Fast-forward to today and you’ll find Sony Alpha a1, a full-frame mirrorless camera that’s able to shoot 8K video, snap 50.1-megapixel photos, and checks most, if not all of a professional’s checkboxes. An all-new BIONZ XR processor is responsible for many of the next-level upgrades found in Sony Alpha a1, boasting eight times the power when compared with its predecessor, BIONZX. Continue reading to learn more.

Despite the fact that Sony Alpha a1 wields a 50.1-megapixel sensor, it’s powerful BIONZ XR processor allows it to tackle 30fps burst shooting. This outpaces the Canon’s top-tier EOS R5 (debuted in April) by an additional 10fps. This power can also be tapped into by means of autofocus with 759 points across 93% of the sensor.

The latest mirrorless camera from Sony also happens to be great at video. Users can capture 8K, but it does top out at 30fps. Thankfully, 4K video is able to be fluidly recorded at 120fps. Sony has shared 8K content on its YouTube channel, providing interested parties with a glimpse of what’s possible. Connectivity options include USB-C, Ethernet, two CFExpress Type A/UHS-II SD card slots, and Wi-Fi for seamless transferring of photos to a paired smartphone, tablet, and more.

Pricing and availability

It’s no surprise that Sony Alpha a1 is a pricey camera. Features here are top notch and professionals are often happy to pay for the best. Anyone interested in this device must be ready to part with $6,498. This cost is body only and does not include a lens or other accessories. It’s already listed at B&H, but pre-orders have not been kicked off quite yet. Sony plans to begin shipping this device during the month March. Like other Sony cameras, we anticipate that it will show up at Amazon in the near future.

9to5Toys’ Take

Now that smartphones have arguably destroyed the market for consumer-grade digital cameras, prosumer and professional customers are largely all that’s left to chase. In order to capture their attention, you need something that’s ready to go places average folks cannot. Sony Alpha a1 passes with flying colors. I have zero doubt that pictures and video captured with this camera will noticeably surpass the quality of what can be achieved by the best Apple, Samsung, and other smartphone manufacturers can offer.

