Prep for game day: VIZIO 55-inch OLED $300 off, VIZIO 85-inch 4K $520 off, more from $70

-
From $70 Up to $520 off

Best Buy is offering the VIZIO 55-inch HomeKit + AirPlay 2 4K OLED UHDTV for $999.99 shipped. Down $400 from its list price, today’s deal is just $100 above its Black Friday price and is the best available. This is one of VIZIO’s most recent launches and is the company’s first entry into the OLED space. The biggest thing you’ll find here is a 120Hz refresh rate with HDMI 2.1, making it a fantastic choice for next-generation gaming on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. It also sports HDR and four HDMI inputs. Plus, HomeKit and AirPlay 2 are built-in, along with support for Alexa and Assistant. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

More TV + Home Theater deals:

Still rocking an older TV? Well, it’s time to give it an upgrade to the 21st century. Right now, we’re tracking a number of Amazon Fire TV deals from $22. This includes the budget-focused but high-quality Fire TV Stick 4K which is down to $40 right now. Up to 27% in savings is available here, so be sure to act fast before the deals are gone.

VIZIO 55-inch OLED 4K HDR UHDTV features:

What makes a truly extraordinary television? Infinite contrast with 8 million individually controlled pixels with a spectrum of colors that bring stories to life in unrivaled color, detail, and contrast. This is beauty at all angles, with the widest viewing angles in the industry, housed in a truly borderless design. The next-generation IQ Ultra processor delivers ultra-performance, fine-tuning every pixel for a jaw-dropping 4K image.

