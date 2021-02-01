Outfit your home theater with Amazon Fire TV deals from $22 (Save up to 27%)

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of its streaming media players headlined by the Fire TV Stick 4K for $39.99 shipped. Normally selling for $50, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer matching the third-best discount we’ve seen over the last year. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick here arrives with 4K HDR playback alongside a bundled Alexa Voice Remote that makes searching for content a breeze. Plus, all of your favorite shows from streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, and more are available here. Over 512,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more Amazon Fire TV deals from $22.

Other Fire TV deals:

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K features:

With more power, a lightning-fast processor, and support for 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Fire TV Stick 4K allows you to enjoy a more complete 4K Ultra HD streaming experience. Finding 4K Ultra HD content has never been easier on Fire TV—just press and ask, “Alexa, find 4K movies,” or browse recommendations on your home screen. Fire TV Stick devices have more storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

