Amazon’s #1 best-selling All-new Echo Frames receive first price drop in all colors to $225

Amazon is offering its All-new Echo Frames (2nd Gen) for $224.99 shipped in all colors. This is the first discount that we’ve tracked since the glasses released in November and is, consequentially, the lowest price that we’ve seen. Echo Frames feature Alexa built-in and open-ear audio, allowing you to enjoy smart features without having to wear headphones or use speakers around your home. These glasses are lightweight, splash-resistant, and are compatible with most prescription lenses. You can make calls, send texts, listen to music, and more through Alexa here. Plus, there’s access to Google Assistant and Siri on compatible devices. A single charge will deliver up to 2-hours of talk time and 4-hours of media playback over a standard 14-hour day. Rated 4.2/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you’re just wanting to listen to music while out-and-about, Bose Frames are a great option. They’re available at Amazon for $199, which saves an additional $26 from today’s deal. While there’s no Alexa built-in, and they’re not compatible with prescription lenses, these are still perfect for keeping the sun out of your eyes while enjoying some tunes without earbuds.

For those who don’t need Alexa on their head, but around their home, we’ve got you covered. Right now, you can pick up an Echo, Echo Dot with Clock, or Echo Dot bundled with at least one smart bulb for as low as $45. Up to 31% in savings is available here, depending on what configuration you choose, making this a fantastic way to expand your smart home.

More about Echo Frames:

Just ask Alexa – Make calls, set reminders, add to your to-do lists, get the news, listen to podcasts, or control your smart home from anywhere.

Open-ear audio – Echo Frames direct sound to your ears while minimizing what others can hear. Plus, they can adjust volume based on the noise level of your environment.

VIP Filter – Customize which notifications to receive from the contacts and apps on your phone that matter to you.

All-day wear – Echo Frames are lightweight, splash-resistant, and compatible with most prescription lenses.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!