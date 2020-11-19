Competition is heating up in the smart glasses department following today’s public release of Echo Frames 2. Up to this point, the original Echo Frames were a Day 1 Edition product aimed at folks willing to test and provide feedback regarding bugs and the overall user experience. Echo Frames are not the only Amazon product to go through this release phase — Echo Ring did the same. Having received a bundle of user feedback on both items, Amazon has green-lighted and updated Echo Frames while deciding to sunset Echo Loop. Continue reading to learn more.

Echo Frames 2 receive Amazon’s blessing

After taking a bundle of user feedback into account, Amazon’s all-new Echo Frames 2 have received some notable improvements. Examples include improved audio quality, longer battery life, new colors, and the list goes on. Many would argue these are all sound like exciting improvements.

As before, Echo Frames 2 can be configured with or without a prescription. This partnership is carried out through LensCrafters, and Amazon claims the process is now simpler than ever. Each pair of Amazon’s new smart glasses are splash resistant with a battery life that’s said to offer two hours of talk time and media playback over a 14-hour day.

Echo Frames 2 pair with both iPhone and Android smartphones. Once set up, users can ask for news, create reminders, make phone calls, and more. Amazon’s smart glasses can automatically adjust the volume based on the noise levels around you, helping deliver a simple-to-use listening experience when catching up on the latest headlines or listening to your favorite tunes.

Pricing and availability

Amazon’s new Echo Frames 2 are available now for pre-order and slated for a December 10 release date. Pricing is set at $249.99 with three colorways to choose from, including Classic Black, Horizon Blue, and Modern Tortoise.

9to5Toys’ Take

While the verdict is still out on smart glasses, I personally think Echo Frames 2 offer a stylish appearance that does its best to mimic standard eyeglasses. If Google Glass taught us anything, it’s that smart glasses should play it safe and try to blend in as much as possible in order to garner a wide user base.

I am a huge fan of Alexa and have several Echo devices throughout my home. This means that Amazon’s voice assistant is usually within reach, but not always. For this use case, I think Echo Frames 2 could prove very useful. That being said, I’m not a fan of having to charge yet another device at the end of the day.

