Anker’s latest Amazon sale has Lightning cables, smart locks, and more from $11

Amazon
33% off From $11

Anker is back this week to kick off a new sale via its Amazon storefront on charging essentials, projectors, smart home accessories, and more. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker Powerline III 6-Foot Lightning Cable for $11.04. Usually fetching $16, you’re saving 31% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $2 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. Anker’s Powerline III Lightning Cable makes it easy to refuel your device from anywhere with a 6-foot length and durable design. Its MFi certification and bend-resistant form-factor make this a notable upgrade to any iPhone’s charging kit. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Don’t forget that we’re also still tracking a discount on Anker’s HDR10-ready Nebula Cosmos Home Projector at $200 off. But then be sure to swing by our smartphone accessories guide for even more charging essentials, cases, and other markdowns.

Anker Powerline III Lightning Cable features:

Built to Last: With a 25,000-bend lifespan, this Anker iPhone charger cable will probably outlast your phone. Slimmer Than Ever An optimized internal structure means the latest generation of PowerLine is even slimmer than its predecessors — with no reduction in strength. Certified Compatible MFi certified for flawless compatibility with Apple Lightning devices ensuring safe charging at the highest possible speed

Amazon

Smartphone Accessories

Anker

