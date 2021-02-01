Anker’s HDR10-ready Nebula Cosmos Home Projector now $200 off at Amazon with this code

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Nebula Cosmos Home Entertainment Projector for $599.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon and apply code 0SNJCJA3 at checkout. Regularly just shy of $800 at Amazon, this is up to $200 in savings and the lowest price we can find. If you’re looking for a way to project a giant display for the family at home these days, this deal is worth a closer look. This is a 1080p projector that creates a 900-ANSI-lumen image and features HDR10 support, HDR upscaling, 360-degree audio courtesy of Dolby Digital Plus, and the whole thing runs on Android TV. You’ll find Bluetooth, USB, and HDMI connectivity here. Rated 4+ stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Additional details below.

If the pricey model above is still a bit expensive for your needs, just scoop up one of these VANKYO LEISURE 3 Mini Projectors at $85 shipped. This is the best-selling model on Amazon and carries 4+ star ratings from over 33,000 customers. While there is no HDR support here, it will still provide a 1080p projection at a far more affordable price tag than today’s lead deal.

Just be sure to check out the new Anker Solar lineup of projectors right here as well as all of the ASUS and LG models we spotted at CES this year. Then hit up our video review for the BenQ TK850 4K HDR model while you’re at it. Then dive into our home theater deal hub for additional ways to upgrade your entertainment center for less.

More on the Anker Nebula Cosmos Home Projector:

Cinema in Your Home: Cosmos’s radiant 1080p, 900-ANSI-lumen image features HDR10 so you can watch favorite movies, sports events, games, and more as if you were there in person.

Upscale Everything: Cosmos breathes new life into your old DVDs, videos, and even live TV broadcasts thanks to Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG). It automatically detects when you’re watching non-HDR content and upscales it in real-time so everything you watch looks sensational.

Sensational Sound: Cosmos’s speakers deliver 360° of true audio courtesy of Dolby Digital Plus. Hear every moment as if you were in the cinema itself.

