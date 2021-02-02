FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

G-Technology’s Thunderbolt 3 Hard Drive systems on sale from $320 (Save up to $80)

Amazon is currently discounting a G-Technology’s lineup of G-DRIVE Thunderbolt 3 desktop hard drives starting at $319.95 shipped. Our top pick is on the 14TB model at $600.36, which is down from its usual $680 going rate and marking a new all-time low. Featuring an internal 3.5-inch hard drive, this desktop storage device delivers up to 250MB/s transfer speeds. On top of its sleek silver design that’ll blend in with your Mac setup, there’s Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C connectivity for pairing right to your machine. There’s also an additional Thunderbolt 3 port for connecting additional accessories or hard drives. Over 275 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other G-Technology G-DRIVE storage deals:

All of the notable workstation upgrade deals today are headlined by these Twelve South deals from $35, but you’ll find even more ways to save in our Mac accessories guide. Then don’t forget that Kensington’s Thunderbolt 3 dock has dropped to an Amazon all-time low at $186.

G-Technology G-DRIVE Thunderbolt 3 Drive featues:

G-DRIVE with Thunderbolt 3 – An ultra-reliable, high performance storage solution featuring Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.1 Gen 1 interfaces in an all-aluminum enclosure. The G-DRIVE desktop device is perfect for storage-intensive applications like audio/video editing or digital photography. With a high-capacity, enterprise-class Ultrastar hard drive inside, the G-DRIVE with Thunderbolt 3 device is plug and play on Mac, and easily reformatted for Windows.

