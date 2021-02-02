FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kensington’s Thunderbolt 3 dock falls to new all-time low at $186 (Save 25%)

Reg. $250 $186

Amazon is currently offering the Kensington SD5550T Thunderbolt 3 Dual Display Docking Station for $186.19 shipped with the price dropping automatically at checkout. Typically fetching $250, you’re saving 25% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $23, and marking a new Amazon all-time low. Kensington’s dual display dock lives up to its name by being able to drive two 1080p monitors at 60Hz thanks to a pair of DisplayPort outputs, or a single display in 4K. There’s also plenty of other I/O options here, including three USB-C slots, three USB 3.0 ports, and a Gigabit Ethernet input to complete the experience. There’s also 60W power passthrough to a connected device, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 265 customers.

Save even more when you opt for the CalDigit Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock for $120 at Amazon instead. This offering will still let you expand the I/O on a MacBook or Chromebook. It delivers a pair of USB-A ports as well as two HDMI outputs and Gigabit Ethernet in a portable form-factor. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

You’ll also find even more ways to elevate your workstation in our Mac accessories guide today. Alongside these Twelve South offers from $35, you’ll be able to save on Anker’s 13-in-1 USB-C Dock at $144 and Logitech’s MX Master 2S at $50.

Kensington Thunderbolt 3 dock features:

Get your ports back with the Kensington SD5550T Thunderbolt 3 & USB Type-C Docking Station. Whether you have a USB Type-C or Thunderbolt 3-equipped system, this docking station offers plenty of connectivity options for peripherals and more. At the front is the Thunderbolt 3 port, which supports up to 60W of pass-through power, and is used to connect the dock to your system.

