Head back in time with Russell Hobbs’ 2-slice retro toaster at a low of $38.50 (Reg. $60+)

Amazon is offering the Russell Hobbs 2-Slice Retro Style Toaster for $38.44 shipped. This is down from its $70 going rate at Target, $60 normal price at Amazon, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. There’s a countdown timer that shows how much time is remaining and how brown your toast will be once it’s done. The removable warming rack allows you to easily warm buns, pastries, and more. Plus, there’s a lift-and-look feature that allows you to monitor the progress of toasting without canceling the timer. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the AmazonBasics 2-slice Toaster. While it doesn’t have the retro stylings of today’s lead deal, and there’s no warming tray or lift-and-lock function, it’s still a great way to enjoy some fresh toast in the morning. Plus, at under $24, you’re saving quite a bit compared to the Russell Hobbs model above.

Ruseel Hobbs 2-Slice Retro Toaster features:

Retro styling joins modern functionality for premium toasting performance. This 2-slice toaster features a countdown timer that shows precisely how much time remains on the toasting cycle. The shade selector ranges from 1 (light) to 6 (dark) to satisfy all preferences. Choose the Bagel function for ideally toasted bagels, or the Frozen setting for fresh-like results. This toaster comes with a removable warming rack that quickly heats buns, pastries, and rolls. Plus, the removable crumb tray ensures easy cleanup. All this with an authentic retro design, in our premium polished black finish.

