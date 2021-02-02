FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dyson’s V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Vac up to $280 off today only, more from $99

Today only, Woot is offering the Dyson V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Vacuum for $269.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly as much as $550 with very similar models fetching as much from Amazon, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and as much as $280 in savings. Alongside whole-machine filtration, this model includes a drop-in docking station to juice back up after the 60-minute runtime has lapsed. On top of that, you’ll also receive a crevice tool, mini motorized tool, combination add-on, and more. It has been “thoroughly tested to meet like-new performance standards” and ships with a 180-day Dyson warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below. 

For something even more affordable, take a look at the Shark Navigator Freestyle Upright Stick Cordless Vacuum at $115 shipped on Amazon. It carries stellar reviews from over 11,400 customers and will save you an additional $155 over today’s lead deal. Just be sure to check out some of the other vacuum deals listed below. 

More vacuum deals:

Speaking of keeping the floors clean, this morning’s Gold Box has the Hoover SmartWash Carpet Cleaner down at $200. Then, check out this ongoing offer on Roborock’s S6 MaxV robo vac and mop combo at $150 off along with everything else in our home goods deal hub

More on the Dyson V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Vacuum:

  • Powered by the Dyson digital motor V10: 14 cyclones: 14 cyclones generate forces of more than 79,000g to fling microscopic particles – such as pollen and bacteria – into the bin.
  • Fade-free power: The seven-cell, nickel-cobalt-aluminum battery has the fade-free power to clean here, there and everywhere around your home.
  • Whole-machine filtration: The fully-sealed filtration system traps 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns – expelling cleaner air.
  • Acoustically engineered: Designed to absorb vibrations and dampen sound, to keep sound levels down.
  • In-line configuration: The motor, bin and cyclone are aligned, so air is drawn into the cyclones in a straight line – creating 20% more suction power than the Dyson V8 vacuum cleaner.

