FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ninja’s Pro Countertop Blender now down to $50 for today only (Refurb, Orig. $100)

-
Home GoodswootNinja
Orig. $100 $50

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja Professional Countertop Blender for $49.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $100, and currently fetching $90 in new condition at Amazon, today’s offer is as much as 50% off and the lowest we can find. This sports a 1000-watt motor ideal for “ice crushing, blending, pureeing, and controlled processing.” It ships with a 72-ounce professional blending jar alongside a six blade assembly that will make short work of your daily smoothies, meal preparations, and Super Bowl snack creations. Rated 4+ stars from over 21,000 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day warranty. More details below. 

But if it’s just something specifically for your protein shakes and some lighter meal prep (sauces, guacamole, and more), something like the 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender will probably do the trick. This one comes in at just over $29 shipped on Amazon where it carries impressive ratings from over 38,000 customers. Again, this is more of a personal-sized solution, but if that’s all you need, then save the additional $20 and go with a Magic Bullet. 

Speaking of the Super Bowl, you’ll definetely want to browse through today’s Gold Box snack and drinks sale from $4 to ensure you’re ready to go for the big day this weekend. 

Then head over to our home goods guide for even more kitchenware deals including multi-cookers, KitchenAid’s burr coffee grinder, and Instant Pot’s 10-quart Vortex Rotisserie Air Fryer Oven, just to name a few. 

More on the Ninja Professional Countertop Blender:

The Ninja professional blender 1000 features a sleek design and outstanding performance with 1000 watts of professional power. Ninja total crushing blades gives you perfect ice crushing, blending, pureeing, and controlled processing. The XL 72 oz. Professional blender jar is great for making drinks and smoothies for the whole family.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

woot

Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Score an LED-illuminated glass electric kettle for just...
Sony refurb 4K UHD Android TVs nearly $700 off today wi...
Stock up on snacks and drinks ahead of the Super Bowl w...
Hoover SmartWash Carpet Cleaner + handheld Spot Chaser ...
Score a 10-function steel multi-cooker without the Inst...
TACKLIFE’s 12V DC digital tire inflator is a road...
Outfit your home with 49-feet of LED string lights for ...
February Reading List: The best new books to check out ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $40

Score an LED-illuminated glass electric kettle for just $18 shipped (Reg. up to $40)

$18 Learn More
Reg. $5+

Apple kicks off drama and comedy movie sale from $8, more starting at $1

From $1 Learn More
39% off

Amazon offers select women’s clothing from just $12 Prime shipped, today only

From $12 Learn More
$700 off

Sony refurb 4K UHD Android TVs nearly $700 off today with deals from $770

$770+ Learn More
$400 off

Home Depot takes up to $400 off RYOBI electric riding mowers, outdoor tools, more

Shop now Learn More
20% off

Stock up on snacks and drinks ahead of the Super Bowl with deals from $4

From $4 Learn More
$100 off

Hoover SmartWash Carpet Cleaner + handheld Spot Chaser now $200 at Amazon ($100 off)

$200 Learn More
Reg. $300

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones pack Apple’s H1 chip and ANC at $151

$151 Learn More