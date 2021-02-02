Ninja’s Pro Countertop Blender now down to $50 for today only (Refurb, Orig. $100)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja Professional Countertop Blender for $49.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $100, and currently fetching $90 in new condition at Amazon, today’s offer is as much as 50% off and the lowest we can find. This sports a 1000-watt motor ideal for “ice crushing, blending, pureeing, and controlled processing.” It ships with a 72-ounce professional blending jar alongside a six blade assembly that will make short work of your daily smoothies, meal preparations, and Super Bowl snack creations. Rated 4+ stars from over 21,000 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day warranty. More details below.

But if it’s just something specifically for your protein shakes and some lighter meal prep (sauces, guacamole, and more), something like the 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender will probably do the trick. This one comes in at just over $29 shipped on Amazon where it carries impressive ratings from over 38,000 customers. Again, this is more of a personal-sized solution, but if that’s all you need, then save the additional $20 and go with a Magic Bullet.

Speaking of the Super Bowl, you’ll definetely want to browse through today’s Gold Box snack and drinks sale from $4 to ensure you’re ready to go for the big day this weekend.

Then head over to our home goods guide for even more kitchenware deals including multi-cookers, KitchenAid’s burr coffee grinder, and Instant Pot’s 10-quart Vortex Rotisserie Air Fryer Oven, just to name a few.

More on the Ninja Professional Countertop Blender:

The Ninja professional blender 1000 features a sleek design and outstanding performance with 1000 watts of professional power. Ninja total crushing blades gives you perfect ice crushing, blending, pureeing, and controlled processing. The XL 72 oz. Professional blender jar is great for making drinks and smoothies for the whole family.

