Score an LED-illuminated glass electric kettle for just $18 shipped (Reg. up to $40)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Bella Illuminated Electric Glass Kettle for $17.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $40, today’s offer is as much as $22 or 55% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Along with its 1.7-liter capacity, this durable borosilicate glass kettle looks great on the countertop and features a “soft blue illumination that lights up while boiling water.” Other features include cordless, 360-degree, one-touch pouring, a 1500-watt boiling system that will “bring 7-cups of water to a boil in minutes,” and automatic shut-off/boil-dry protection. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below. 

Just for comparison sake, the similar Amazon Basics model with illumination is selling for $27 right now. In fact, today’s offer is one of the lowest prices we can find on any LED-equipped glass kettle right now. You can save slightly more on this traditional Oven model or this $15 Mr. Coffee stovetop option, but either way you’re looking at the lowest priced options out there right now from a trusted brand with solid ratings

But we have petty of notable kitchenware and cooking deals to check out right now. Firstly, go scoop up some Super Bowl snacks from $8 at Amazon today, then head over to our home goods guide for all of today’s best kitchenware offers. There you’ll find the Anova Sous Vide Nano, Ninja’s Pro Countertop Blender, and much more. 

More on the Bella Illuminated Electric Glass Kettle:

From countertop to tabletop, the Bella 1.7L Illuminated Electric Glass Kettle is a sleek kitchen favorite for those looking to minimize their style. The cordless, 360-degree, one touch operation makes for easy filling, boiling, and serving. The 1500-watt boiling system will bring 7 cups of water to a boil in minutes. Enjoy fast heat up time so you don’t have to wait to enjoy your warm favorites like tea, hot chocolate, ramen or oatmeal. Carefree automatic shut off and boil dry protection for added safety, with soft blue illumination that lights up while boiling water. Made of durable borosilicate glass, this kettle is extremely durable with a high heat tolerance.

