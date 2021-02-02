Lululemon has launched a Valentine’s Day guide that features over 275 items to choose from and prices starting at just $8. From workout wear to outerwear and accessories for every day, there is something for everyone on your list. Plus, Lululemon offers free delivery on all orders. However, be sure to order by February 10 to make sure it gets to your door on time. So head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Lululemon Valentine’s Day Gift Guide and check out our latest guide to Banana Republic’s new performance wear line called “BR Standard” here.

Lululemon top picks for men

Our top pick from the Lululemon Valentine’s Day gift guide for men is the City Sweat Crew Pullover. This is a perfect layer for spring that can be worn year-round. This is a piece you will wear for years and it’s extremely versatile. The material features four-way stretch for added comfort and it’s also sweat-wicking. It’s available in an array of colors and it’s priced at $108.

Joggers are another phenomenal option and very on-trend for this season. The Surge Joggers are available in three color options and are a best-seller for Lululemon. These pants are another versatile piece you can dress up or down and this style was also designed for runners. They have zips at the cuff for quick on and off. Best of all, they have reflective details to keep you visible in low light and are priced at $118.

Lululemon Valentine’s Day gifts for women

One of our top picks for women is the Align Pants, which I personally own and love. These pants are high-waisted to give you a flattering shape and are buttery-soft. They also last for years and are high quality. I love the array of color hues you can choose from, and there is also a hidden waistband pocket that fits a card or a key. This style will easily be a piece you grab for years and they’re priced at $98.

However, if you’re looking for more budget-friendly options, the Love Tank Pleated style is great for $38. This is a nice option for transitioning into warmer weather. This tank top is lightweight, loose fitting, and comes in several fun color options. Plus, the curved hem gives it a flattering appeal. Also, don’t forget to grab a scrunchie to hold up your hair for just $8.

