Home Depot takes up to $400 off RYOBI electric riding mowers, outdoor tools, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 15% off a selection of outdoor electric power and lawn care tools from RYOBI, Greenworks, and more. Shipping is free across the board and no-cost curbside pickup is also available. Headlining is the RYOBI 38-inch 48-Volt Electric Riding Lawn Mower for $2,499. Down from its $2,799 price tag, today’s offer saves you $300, comes within $100 of our previous mention from back in August, and is the best we’ve tracked since. Equipped with a 38-inch cutting deck, this RYOBI riding lawn mower delivers 2-hour cutting sessions with its rechargeable battery. Alongside LED headlights, this will let you ditch the gas and fuel from your lawn care routine. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Another notable price cut from today’s sale brings the Greenworks Pro 17-inch Electric Lawn Mower to $309.99. Down from $350, today’s offer saves you $40 and marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen. Sporting a 17-inch cutting deck, this electric lawn mower ditches the oil and gas by including a rechargeable battery that powers the 60-Volt tool for up to 60-minute mowing sessions. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Then be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on electric mowers, leaf blowers, and other lawn care upgrades. There’s as much as $400 in savings, with deals only good through the end of today. You’ll also find some additional environmentally-friendly offers over in our Green Deals guide, as well.

RYOBI 48-Volt Riding Lawn Mower features:

Remove the gas and fumes from cutting your lawn with the RYOBI 48-Volt Riding Lawn Mower. Powered by 75Ah Batteries and with 2 hours of run time this mower is a green alternative to traditional gas riding mowers. The RYOBI 48-Volt Riding Mower comes equipped with 38 in. 2-Blade Deck and 12 Position Manual Deck Adjustment to get a clean, level cut on your lawn. The RYOBI 48-Volt Riding Mower is equipped with LED Headlights, USB Phone Charger and Cruise Control features making mowing as efficient and convenient as possible. The rear access charging port makes charging your rider easy when the job is done.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!