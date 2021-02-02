FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s Wireless Charger Trio falls to $70 (22% off), more from $23

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSamsung
24% off From $23

Amazon offers the Samsung Wireless Charger Trio for $69.99 shipped. Usually fetching $90, you’re looking at 22% in savings, with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the second-best price to date. As one of Samsung’s latest additions to its Galaxy accessory lineup, the new Wireless Charger Trio lives up to its name with the ability to refuel three devices at a time. Alongside its dual Qi pad that can dish out 9W of power to two devices, there’s a dedicated Galaxy Watch divot. So whether you have the new Galaxy S21 devices on order or want to streamline an existing setup, this is a great option for those in the Samsung ecosystem. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 10,000 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $23.

Other official Samsung chargers on sale:

This morning saw a collection of Anker charging essentials and other gear in the brand’s latest Amazon sale from $11. That’s alongside all of the other offers in our smartphone accessories guide, including the MagSafe gear headlining this morning’s roundup.

Samsung Wireless Charger Trio features:

With the dedicated spot for Galaxy watches, you can keep your timepiece powered up to get you through your day. An interior magnet on the right side of the charger guides your watch into place to charge. And on the left you can charge your phone, Galaxy Buds series and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Skagen’s Connected Falster 3 Smartwatch returns t...
Tackle any project with this variable speed rotary tool...
Save on Roku streaming media players: Ultra $73, Stream...
Amazon’s luxurious Mid-Century Modern Leather Cha...
Kensington’s Thunderbolt 3 dock falls to new all-...
TaoTronics’ app-controlled sleep machine with RGB...
Crosstour’s 1080p dash camera sports a low-profil...
Today’s Citizen, Fossil, Seiko, and Timex watch d...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 15000mAh Solar Power Bank $16 (60% off), more

From $7 Learn More

New Airstream Flying Cloud trailer wants to be your office on wheels

Learn More
Reg. $295

Skagen’s Connected Falster 3 Smartwatch returns to low of $199 (Save 33%)

$199 Learn More
20% off

Tackle any project with this variable speed rotary tool that comes with 145 accessories at $37

$37 Learn More
60% off

Marmot End of Season Sale is huge! Save up to 60% off + free shipping

From $12 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Unbroken Soul, Cultist Simulator, Twilight Pro Unlock, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save 28%

Save on Roku streaming media players: Ultra $73, Streambar $109, more from $25

From $25 Learn More
$10 each

Grow your DIY abilities with a 2-pack of Stanley folding sawhorses for just $10 each

$20 Learn More