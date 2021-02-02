CRAFTSMAN’s 12-Pc. Screwdriver Set strikes $25 at Amazon, more from $11.50 (Up to 29% off)

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 12-piece Screwdriver Set (CMHT65071) for $24.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Also available at Lowe’s. That’s 29% off the going rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Sometimes power tools are overkill and can actually result in stripped screws and the like. That’s why it’s always a good idea to keep a screwdriver set like this in your shop. For this price you’ll get a 12-piece set with black oxide tips and a full lifetime warranty from CRAFTSMAN. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another tool-related deal priced from $11.50.

We’ve also spotted a 5-pack of DEWALT Down-Cutting Jigsaw Blades (DW3712H) for $11.46 shipped at Home Depot. Available at Amazon for $11.69 Prime shipped. That’s about 20% off the going rate and is the lowest price we have tracked since August. Buyers of this set will garner five 4-inch down-cutting/laminate jig saw blades. Each piece features “precision ground teeth” which are said to “stay sharper longer and deliver smooth, clean cuts.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Now that you’ve outfitted your workshop with some gear, how about the house? Earlier today we spotted Dyson’s V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Vac at up to $280 off. This deal is joined by other related discounts that are priced from $99. Hurry though, as some of these are available for today only.

CRAFTSMAN 12-piece Screwdriver Set features:

Black oxide tip provides improved durability and grip without compromising tip fitment.

Speed zone provides quick rotation control for efficient run down.

Torque Zone provides added grip texture and geometry for heavy torque applications.

Precision tactile zone provides rotation control for precision tasks.

