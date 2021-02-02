CRAFTSMAN’s 12-Pc. Screwdriver Set strikes $25 at Amazon, more from $11.50 (Up to 29% off)

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 12-piece Screwdriver Set (CMHT65071) for $24.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Also available at Lowe’s. That’s 29% off the going rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Sometimes power tools are overkill and can actually result in stripped screws and the like. That’s why it’s always a good idea to keep a screwdriver set like this in your shop. For this price you’ll get a 12-piece set with black oxide tips and a full lifetime warranty from CRAFTSMAN. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another tool-related deal priced from $11.50.
We’ve also spotted a 5-pack of DEWALT Down-Cutting Jigsaw Blades (DW3712H) for $11.46 shipped at Home Depot. Available at Amazon for $11.69 Prime shipped. That’s about 20% off the going rate and is the lowest price we have tracked since August. Buyers of this set will garner five 4-inch down-cutting/laminate jig saw blades. Each piece features “precision ground teeth” which are said to “stay sharper longer and deliver smooth, clean cuts.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.
Now that you’ve outfitted your workshop with some gear, how about the house? Earlier today we spotted Dyson’s V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Vac at up to $280 off. This deal is joined by other related discounts that are priced from $99. Hurry though, as some of these are available for today only.
CRAFTSMAN 12-piece Screwdriver Set features:
- Black oxide tip provides improved durability and grip without compromising tip fitment.
- Speed zone provides quick rotation control for efficient run down.
- Torque Zone provides added grip texture and geometry for heavy torque applications.
- Precision tactile zone provides rotation control for precision tasks.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
