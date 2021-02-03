Are you a runner? If so, Brooks recently just launched their new Glycerin 19 running shoes with styles for both men and women. These shoes were designed to boost your spring workouts with an array of features to help get you going. This style was made to give you comfort with Brooks’ softest experience from heel to toe. It also has a responsive cushioning design to give you a springy step whether you’re walking or running. The Glycerin style of shoes has been a best-seller for years, and they took this new version to the next level. So if you’re a runner, this style is completely for you. Head below the jump to find even more details about these new shoes, and be sure to check out our latest guide to Lululemon’s new Valentine’s Day Gift Guide here.

Brooks Gycerin 19 Features

The Brooks Glycerin 19 Shoes were made with runners in mind, and their motive is to always be “Run Happy.” One of the most notable features of these shoes is the added rubber that was added to the outsole. This is said to help increase durability as well as give you superior traction, which is much needed when you run into springtime weather. They also added a foam cushioning that’s extremely lightweight, so it won’t weigh you down when you’re on the go. Plus, the fit is supposed to feel like a sock, to give you barely-feel support.

Another great feature of these shoes is the new Guide Rails. Just like a bowling alley bumper, these rails help you to stay in a neutral position when running, while also keeping you comfortable. They also help to keep excess movement in check and are located in the midsole, so you should never feel them.

Which style should you buy?

These new shoes are available in neutral and support styles called the Glycerin 19 and the Glycerin GTS 19. However, if you’re unsure of what style would be a perfect fit for you, in five minutes or less, the Brooks Shoe Finder helps you find the ideal shoe for the way your body naturally moves.

The Brooks Glycerin Running Shoes are available in four color options for both men or women and are priced at $150. Brooks also has free two-day delivery on orders of $100 or more. Better yet, they also have a policy that allows you to take your shoes for a 90-day test run. If you don’t love it, return it for free.

