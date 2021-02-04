Latest Anker sale discounts iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories from $11

Anker is back with its latest sale today via its official Amazon storefront that’s discounting a selection of charging accessories, cables, and other smartphone essentials starting at $11. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the Anker PowerCore III 10000mAh Qi Power Bank for $39.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $50, you’re saving 20% with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date and only the second price cut we’ve seen. Anker’s power bank here delivers a 10000mAh battery for topping off your iPhone or Android device, as well as an 18W USB-C output that’s joined by a 2.4A USB port. That’s alongside a built-in 10W Qi charging pad to round out the package. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker deals:

Then don’t forget to check out the Anker sale from earlier in the week that’s discounting a selection of additional charging gear and iPhone essentials from $11. Plus, our smartphone accessories guide is home to plenty of other ways to save.

Anker PowerCore III 10000mAh Qi Power Bank features:

The 18W USB-C port is equipped with our exclusive PowerIQ 3.0 technology to offer high-speed charging to a wide range of mobile devices. Compatible with Power Delivery and Quick Charge technology. Connect PowerCore to an 18W charger to simultaneously charge your phone wirelessly while recharging PowerCore’s battery. And when you need to go, just unplug PowerCore to give your phone a portable wireless charge.

