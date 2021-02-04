FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

HomeKit adorns meross’ Smart Garage Door Opener, now $30 (Reg. $50, Amazon low)

-
40% off $30

Amazon is offering the meross HomeKit Smart Garage Door Opener Hub for $29.99 shipped when coupon code ZBQBJ4NJ has been applied during checkout. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $15. If your car has remote start like mine, the only thing holding you back from pre-warming it is the garage door. With this handy accessory you’ll be able to ventilate exhaust fumes by switching open the door with a few taps or the help of Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Unlike some smart home accessories, this is a one-time buy that doesn’t require a monthly subscription fee. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

Since you can easily open and close your garage door with Alexa, you may want to grab Echo Auto. Believe it or not, today’s savings almost entirely cover this purchase at $25. With it you’ll be able to control music, your smart home, and more. While I have yet to dive into Echo Auto, I’m otherwise fully entrenched in the Alexa ecosystem and have found it to be a very reliable smart home assistant.

Oh, and let’s not forget that Ring’s latest Video Doorbell 3/Plus offerings are up to 25% off. This means you can scoop one up for as low as $150. I’ve owned a Ring Video Doorbell 2 for several years and can tell you first-hand that it’s been incredibly reliable.

meross Smart Garage Door Opener features:

  • Remote Control: You can turn garage door on/off from anywhere with internet access via the Meross app. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. No monthly fee or any other subscription fee!
  • Voice Control: You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant.
  • Easy to Install: Installation is much easier than you may think.

