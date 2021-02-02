Ring’s Video Doorbell 3/Plus are now up to 25% off starting at $150

B&H is currently offering the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus for $179.99 shipped. Down from the usual $230 going rate you’d pay at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 22% price cut, marks the second-best we’ve seen to date, and is the lowest in two months. Ring’s high-end Video Doorbell 3 Plus delivers a bevy of improved features from previous-generation models with added dual-band Wi-Fi support, increased battery life, a new, adjustable motion zone sensor. That’s on top of 1080p recording and added Pre-Roll feeds for getting a look at activity before motion is detected. Over 8,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale, B&H has the standard Ring Video Doorbell 3 marked down to $149.99. Usually fetching $200 at Amazon, you’re saving 25% with today’s offer marking the second-best we’ve tracked to date. You’ll find much of the same feature set as the lead deal, but without the Pre-Roll feeds noted above. Over 25,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Ring also just announced its most compact video doorbell yet, which debuts with an affordable $60 price tag. And then be sure to get the details on Ring’s roll out end-to-end encryption to add some extra privacy into the mix. Plus, you’ll find even more deals over in our smart home guide today for some additional ways to overhaul your setup.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus features:

Monitor your front door from anywhere with the Video Doorbell 3 Plus (Satin Nickel) from Ring. This weather-resistant dual-band Wi-Fi doorbell captures 1920 x 1080 resolution video. It features a 160° field of view, night vision functionality, two-way audio with noise cancellation, adjustable motion detection, and pre-roll video previews to see what triggered a motion notification.

