Score a massive 85-inch Hisense UHD Smart Android TV at $700 off + more from $120

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Hisense 85-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $999.99 shipped. That’s $700 off the regular price tag, $400 below Amazon’s listing on a very similar model and the lowest we can find. If you’re in the market for a massive 85-inch display, today’s big-time price drop is worth a closer look. Alongside access to more than 5,000 streaming services, apps and games, this Android TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolutions, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, as well as built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant features for barking commands at your new giant screen (voice remote included). It has a 60Hz refresh rate, four HDMI inputs, 4 USB ports, optical audio, and built-in Wi-Fi. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more big-screen deals.

If the massive 85-inch panel is overkill for you, check out this Hisense 55-Inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV at $480 shipped. It comes along with much of the same feature set as today’s lead deal, outside of the 85-inches of screen real estate, while saving you more than $500 in the process. This 2020 model is rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers. Just be sure to check out some of the other models we spotted on sale below:

Scoop up some extra HDMI cables to ensure you’re ready to go on day one, then dive into our previous TV and home theater roundup for even more options from $70. Just remember, we have a rare discount available today on Apple TV 4K.

More on the Hisense 4K UHD Smart Android TV:

The H65 series is as smooth as it is smart, thanks to advanced technologies inside and out. Colors burst off the screen in amazing 4K UltraHD resolution. Experience movies and games with incredible contrast, thanks to advanced picture technologies like Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10. For a 4K UHD picture, plus incredible content, and convenience, the smart money is on the H65 series. With more than four times the resolution of a regular 1080p high-definition screen, an Android OS with more than 4,000 apps and games, and Google Assistant built-in for voice control.

