Apple TV 4K sees rare Amazon discounts starting at $150 (Save $29)

Amazon currently offers the latest Apple TV 4K 32GB for $149.99 shipped. Usually fetching $179, you’re saving $29 here with today’s offer marking one of the best prices to date, but also beating our previous Black Friday mention by $24. Step up to the 64GB model for $189.99. In either case, today’s price cuts are rare opportunities to score Apple’s streaming box for less than retail. Apple TV 4K delivers Ultra HD content with support for HDR and more. Alongside being able to act as a hub for extending your HomeKit setup, there’s integrated Siri control which can be accessed from the voice-enabled remote. Perfect for enjoying movies, TV shows, Apple Arcade, and much more for those in the Apple ecosystem. Head below for more.

Those looking to integrate the Apple TV 4K into a minimalist setup will want to look into spending some of the leftover savings on this wall mount from elago. Right now, it’ll set you back $17 and delivers a low-profile design to hide the streaming device behind the TV, in a media console, or elsewhere in your home theater.

Apple TV 4K features:

Access a variety of streaming content in 4K HDR with the 64GB Apple TV 4K. With on-board iTunes and iCloud integration, the Apple TV 4K allows you seamlessly enjoy your existing library of music, photos, and videos. You can also explore additional content such TV shows, movies, and games thanks to the integrated App Store.

