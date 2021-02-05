Chamberlain’s smartphone-controlled garage door opener is at lowest price in years of $179

Amazon is offering the Chamberlain B550 Smartphone-Controlled Ultra-Quiet Belt Drive Garage Door Opener for $179 shipped. This is a 10% discount and the first major price drop that we’ve tracked in over a year. If you’re still rocking an older garage door opener, it’s time to upgrade. This one comes with MyQ technology built-in, meaning you’ll be able to open, close, and know the status of your garage door from a smartphone app anywhere you are, as long as you have an internet connection. You’ll also find an “ultra-quiet and strong belt drive motor” here that opens and closes the door with ease and without disturbing anyone in the home. Included with your purchase is the interior remote, door sensors, external keypad, and two in-vehicle remotes. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Save a few bucks with the Genie ChainDrive 550 Garage Door Opener. While it’s not a belt-drive opener and will be a bit louder than today’s lead deal, it does save an additional $15 since it’s just $165. You’ll also lose out on built-in smarts, but if that’s not a must-have for you, this is a great way to get a new opener on a slightly tighter budget.

On a tighter budget or just like your existing opener? Well, make it smart with this MyQ adapter. It’s available on Amazon for just $27 and allows you to add voice and smartphone control to your existing garage door setup. However, spending an additional $3 right now will net you a HomeKit-compatible garage door opener, which is worth considering if you’re in Apple’s ecosystem.

More about the Chamberlain Garage Door Opener:

Ultra-Quiet & Strong Belt Drive – Steel-reinforced belt drive and constructed with high-grade materials for years of reliability and quiet, smooth performance—perfect for attached garages

Powered by Chamberlain’s MED Lift Power System, the B550 delivers the highest lifting force equivalent capacity compared to the 1/2 power class for effortless lifting and reliable performance

Superior Range – Includes 2 3-button remote controls that let you control up to 3 openers. Exclusive Triband technology boosts remote range up to 1,500 feet for a quicker entrance and exit. A wireless exterior keypad permits access with a four-digit secure code

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!