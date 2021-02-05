FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Declutter kitchen cabinets with four Joseph Joseph Pan Lid Organizers at $8 (Save 20%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsJoseph Joseph
20% off $8

Amazon is offering the 4-pack of Joseph Joseph CupboardStore Pan Lid Organizers for $7.99 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate and comes within $0.50 of the lowest price we have tracked. Storing pots and pans can be a pain. This is due largely in part to lids that can keep them from nesting inside of one another. This handy kitchen set resolves that problem by giving them somewhere else to reside. You’ll get a total of four pan lid holders that mount easily to a cabinet door using “strong 3M VHB tape.” Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of Amazon shoppers.

Alternatively, you could opt to take charge of utensils instead with Nuovoware’s $6 Holder. It boasts four compartments that are perfect for storing spatulas and the like. The can be easily taken apart to ensure that it is simple to clean whenever the need arises.

Oh, and in case you missed it Amazon’s 3-Tier Rolling Cart is down to $35.50. This works out to 37% of savings and also delivers a new all-time low. This handy offering is comprised of metal and utilizes rubber caster wheels to make it easy to haul things around. You can also grab Bella’s Pro Series 2-Slice Touchscreen Toaster at 40% off or grab this highly-rated bread proofing kit for $22.

Joseph Joseph CupboardStore Organizer features:

  • Set of 4 pan lid holders
  • Perfect for mounting on cabinet doors or inside deep drawers
  • Suitable for standard lids 6 – 9. 5 inches in diameter
  • Easy, tool-free installation using strong 3M VHB tape
  • Holder dimensions: 1. 5 H x 7. 5 W x 0. 88 D inches

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Joseph Joseph

About the Author

Prep for spring: Cuisinart’s 4-in-1 Bluetooth pel...
Load up on Gain Plus Aroma Boost Laundry Detergent, 96-...
Definitive Technology’s 3.1-Ch. soundbar has HDMI...
Spigen’s Mag Armor iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini cases s...
Save up to 30% on Razer RGB gaming headsets, speakers, ...
This 196-foot laser measure has hit $18 Prime shipped (...
elago’s new multi-angle M5 iPhone stand falls to ...
Chamberlain’s smartphone-controlled garage door o...
Show More Comments

Related

49% off

Amazon 1-day cookware sale from $32: Pan sets and woks up to 49% off + more

$87.50 Learn More
$102 off

Prep for spring: Cuisinart’s 4-in-1 Bluetooth pellet grill is $102 off at Walmart

$497 Learn More
50% off

Valentine’s Day Nintendo eShop sale up to 50% off: Immortals Fenyx Rising, Mega Man, more

From $10 Learn More
40% off

Load up on Gain Plus Aroma Boost Laundry Detergent, 96-loads now just $11 (40% off)

$11 Learn More
$100+ off

Definitive Technology’s 3.1-Ch. soundbar has HDMI ARC + Chromecast at $500 (Reg. $600+)

$500 Learn More

TAG Heuer x Porsche collaboration delivers premium Carrera timepiece

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Traffix, Railways, Package Inc, This War of Mine, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $22

Spigen’s Mag Armor iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini cases see first price cuts from $17 (Reg. $22)

From $17 Learn More