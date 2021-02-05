Declutter kitchen cabinets with four Joseph Joseph Pan Lid Organizers at $8 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the 4-pack of Joseph Joseph CupboardStore Pan Lid Organizers for $7.99 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate and comes within $0.50 of the lowest price we have tracked. Storing pots and pans can be a pain. This is due largely in part to lids that can keep them from nesting inside of one another. This handy kitchen set resolves that problem by giving them somewhere else to reside. You’ll get a total of four pan lid holders that mount easily to a cabinet door using “strong 3M VHB tape.” Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of Amazon shoppers.

Alternatively, you could opt to take charge of utensils instead with Nuovoware’s $6 Holder. It boasts four compartments that are perfect for storing spatulas and the like. The can be easily taken apart to ensure that it is simple to clean whenever the need arises.

Oh, and in case you missed it Amazon’s 3-Tier Rolling Cart is down to $35.50. This works out to 37% of savings and also delivers a new all-time low. This handy offering is comprised of metal and utilizes rubber caster wheels to make it easy to haul things around. You can also grab Bella’s Pro Series 2-Slice Touchscreen Toaster at 40% off or grab this highly-rated bread proofing kit for $22.

Joseph Joseph CupboardStore Organizer features:

Set of 4 pan lid holders

Perfect for mounting on cabinet doors or inside deep drawers

Suitable for standard lids 6 – 9. 5 inches in diameter

Easy, tool-free installation using strong 3M VHB tape

Holder dimensions: 1. 5 H x 7. 5 W x 0. 88 D inches

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!