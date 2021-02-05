Bake your own sourdough with this highly-rated bread proofing kit for $22 (Reg. $40)

Kook (97% feedback feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering its Sourdough Bread Proofing Set for $21.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Use code 459YLBVZ at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $40, today’s offer is more than 45% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This set includes everything you need to make your own homemade bread including a pair of Banneton baskets, two cloths, a scoring lame, the plastic scraper, extra blades, and a cover. The 9-inch basket is made from 100% natural rattan and “ideal” for making “up to 2-pounds of dough.” Rated 4+ stars from 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

The only thing you’ll need now is some ingredients to get the dough made. The San Francisco Sourdough Style Starter Culture carries solid ratings on Amazon and can be had with a fraction of your savings. It is a blend of “bacteria and yeast that boosts nutritional content and creates incredible flavor” that will only run you $11 Prime shipped.

But the kitchenware deals certainly don’t stop there today. These include this 10-piece food container set, an $18 air fryer, and Amazon’s 1-day cookware sale from $32, as well as Mueller Austria’s Veggie Slicer. Just remember to check out all of the ongoing household furniture upgrades live right now like this Novogratz Bushwick King Bed Frame and Zinus’ elegant Upholstered model.

More on the KooK Bread Proofing Kit:

Premium Banneton Proofing Basket: Ideal 9 inch basket, holds up to 2 lbs of dough perfect for making delicious and healthy, sourdough bread. Includes: 2 Banneton Baskets + 2 cloths +1 Scoring Lame + 1 Plastic Scraper + 4 Spare Blades + Scoring Lame Cover. Excellent hand-crafted material: made from 100% pure all natural rattan + smooth wooden tool handles made from pure natural Beach Wood.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!