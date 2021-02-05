Bella’s Pro Series 2-Slice Touchscreen Toaster is 40% off today at $30 shipped

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Bella Pro Series 2-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster for $29.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly $50 at Best Buy, today’s offer is $20 or 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention on the black model, and the lowest we can find. Along with its 1000-watt heating system, extra wide slots (large enough for bells and Texas toast), and removable crumb tray, this model sports a nice digital touchscreen display. It has seven shade settings, a cancel button to pull your breakfast out early, and a stainless steel finish. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you’re not interested in the touchscreen aspect of today’s lead deal, there are certainly more affordable options out there. The Amazon Basics 2-slice model sells for under $24, but this dual Black+Decker model has much more modern aesthetic and sells for under $22 Prime shipped. It also carries solid ratings from thousands at Amazon and features frozen, bagel, and cancellation options like today’s touchscreen option.

Once your new toaster is secured, check out this highly-rated bread proofing kit for $22 and this sleek matte black air fryer for just $18. Then dive in to our home goods hub for additional offers on items for around the house and this morning’s Home Depot sale for some particularly intelligent upgrades. You’ll find Nest and Honeywell smart home thermostats at up to 40% off, among other things.

More on the Bella 2-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster:

The Bella Pro Series 2-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster has a powerful 1000-watt toasting system and 7 setting shade control designed for consistent toasting, every time. The extra wide slots can accommodate standard sliced bread, bagels and Texas style toast. High lift lever to easily access smaller breads with anti jam and auto shut off features for extra safety. Durable Stainless Steel exterior with digital touchscreen interface and LED display countdown timer adds style to any kitchen. Removable crumb tray and convenient cord wrap for easy storage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!