Load up on Gain Plus Aroma Boost Laundry Detergent, 96-loads now just $11 (40% off)

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Gain Plus Aroma Boost Laundry Detergent Liquid (original scent) for $11.15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and clip the on-page coupon. Remember to cancel the subscription afterwards to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $19, today’s offer is more than 40% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This is a total of 96-loads of laundry for just over $11, making now a great time to stock up. It is said to leave your clothes with “6 weeks of freshness from wash until wear” and is compatible with both cold loads and HE-rated washers. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 20,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great way to round out your laundry pickups today is with a fresh box of dryer sheets. This 120-pack of Gain Original Dryer Sheets is available for under $4.50 Prime shipped when you opt for Subscribe & Save and will help to both reduce wrinkles and leave your laundry even fresher, among other things.

More on the Gain liquid laundry detergent:

Liquid laundry detergent with brilliant cleaning performance that leaves behind a refreshing Gain Original scent. Smells great because it cleans great!

6 weeks of freshness from wash until wear. Directions – Start water, add Gain, then add clothes

Works in all washing machines even in cold water

