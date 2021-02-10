FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Load up on Gain Plus Aroma Boost Laundry Detergent, 96-loads now just $11 (40% off)

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Gain Plus Aroma Boost Laundry Detergent Liquid (original scent) for $11.15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and clip the on-page coupon. Remember to cancel the subscription afterwards to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $19, today’s offer is more than 40% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This is a total of 96-loads of laundry for just over $11, making now a great time to stock up. It is said to leave your clothes with “6 weeks of freshness from wash until wear” and is compatible with both cold loads and HE-rated washers. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 20,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A great way to round out your laundry pickups today is with a fresh box of dryer sheets. This 120-pack of Gain Original Dryer Sheets is available for under $4.50 Prime shipped when you opt for Subscribe & Save and will help to both reduce wrinkles and leave your laundry even fresher, among other things. 

Now that your laundry setup is good to go, head over to our fashion deal hub for some discounted opportunities to refresh your wardrobe. Along with this morning’s Lululemon sale, DSW is taking 30% off all boots, over at Nordstrom you’ll find hundreds of new markdowns, and be sure to browse through our roundup of the best new perfume to gift for Valentine’s Day

More on the Gain liquid laundry detergent:

  • Liquid laundry detergent with brilliant cleaning performance that leaves behind a refreshing Gain Original scent. Smells great because it cleans great!
  • 6 weeks of freshness from wash until wear. Directions – Start water, add Gain, then add clothes
  • Smells great because it cleans great!
  • Works in all washing machines even in cold water

