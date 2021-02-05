FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Magazine deals from $4.50/yr.: Wired, Women’s Health, Bon Appetit, more

DiscountMags is celebrating Super Bowl LV with a wide-ranging weekend sale featuring deep deals on Wired magazine, Women’s Health, and much more. This weekend’s sale actually drops the price on many of the most popular titles out there slightly below our usual mentions, making now a great time to jump in or refresh your subs at a discounted rate. Everything ships free with no sales tax and will never get auto-renewed on you. Head below for more details. 

This weekend’s sale covers everything from sports and fitness titles to foodie publications and a particularly notable deal Wired magazine. Typically dropping down to around $5 in these sales, this weekend you can score a year for $4.51 with free delivery every month. Regularly as much as $15 or more and currently on sale for $5 a month at Amazon, today’s offer is the lowest we can find. Amazon’s $5 price includes auto-renewals, so be sure to manually cancel that before it lapses if you take that route. Wired covers “topics like philosophy, art, science, and the culture of those playing on the internet” as well as new gadgets, reviews and even “how some use electronics in unusual ways.”

But there’s a whole lot more than just Wired magazine on tap this weekend. Browse through everything right here and head over to our media hub for even more. There you’ll find big-time movie deals as well as the latest Amazon First Reads eBook freebies and our February Reading List

More on Wired Magazine: 

Any worthy magazine offers reviews for readers, and the writers of Wired magazine take things a step further. These reporters put each gadget to the test before assigning a value, ensuring that you get the best product for your money. Each issue covers different products, including laptop computers, MP3 players, computer software, and even cell phones. You might find yourself skipping through the magazine to reach the Playlist, where writers report on the top ten products of the month that are blowing minds around the world.

