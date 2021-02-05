Today, Razer is expanding its collection of battlestation peripherals with a pair of new USB-C and Thunderbolt 4-enabled accessories. Entering with a hearty about of RGB lighting in tow, the new Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma has been announced alongside its Stand Chroma V2 to turn your laptop into a full-fledged desktop gaming machine. Head below for a closer look at the new unveils as well as all of the pre-order details.

Razer debuts new Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma

Headlining today’s newly-announced additions to the Razer collection is the brand’s very first Thunderbolt 4-enabled peripheral. Designed to pair with your laptop, the new Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma goes one step further than its previous releases to turn a portable machine into a desktop-caliber gaming rig.

The matte aluminum dock delivers a bevy of ports to your machine over a single Thunderbolt 4 connection alongside 90W of power delivery. Around back, there are three USB-C ports that are complemented by Gigabit Ethernet, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack and SD card reader on the front.

There are also three USB-C slots to complete its selection of I/O, which can be used to drive a pair of 4K screens with a 60Hz refresh rate, or a single 8K monitor at 30Hz. Razer has also built in support for its Core X external graphics enclosure. Oh and because we are talking about Razer here, you’ll find some of its signature Chroma RGB lighting.

Razer’s Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma is compatible with Windows 10 machines sporting Thunderbolt 3 ports, as well as Apple’s most recent M1 MacBook Pro and Air models running Big Sur. It is now available for pre-order direct from Razer and enters with a $329.99 price tag.

Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2

Razer is also taking today as an opportunity to refresh one of its current battlestation accessories. Entering as the second-generation of its desktop docking station, Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2 provides a place for you to rest a gaming ultrabook and the like. Its open-backed and angled design helps improve airflow of the machine but also brings some additional benefits to your setup.

There’s still a similar, aluminum design compared to the existing model, but this time around, you’ll find USB-C connectivity. The hub delivers a pair of USB-A slots as well as HDMI and a USB-C output for driving two two QHD monitors or a single 5K display. And just like the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma, there’s also Chroma RGB lighting built into the base.

The Laptop Stand Chroma V2 is currently available for pre-order direct from Razer and will run you $149.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

As one of the first gaming-oriented Thunderbolt 4 hubs, the new Dock Chroma from Razer is certainly shaking up the market of primarily Mac-focused options available now. While the price is certainly higher than other models out there, I’m sure that gamers will appreciate the added features provided by not only the new Thunderbolt 4 dock but also its refreshed Laptop Stand.

