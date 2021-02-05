FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $80 on TCL’s unlocked 10 Pro Android Smartphone at $360, more from $200

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 10 Pro Android Smartphone for $359.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $450, today’s offer is good for an $80 discount, beats our previous mention by $20, and comes within $23 of the all-time low. TCL’s latest Android handset comes equipped with a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display and backs that with a built-in fingerprint reader, as well as expandable microSD card storage. Around back, there’s a quad camera array comprised of 64MP with hybrid auto focus, 2MP super low light video, 16MP super wide-angle, and 5MP macro sensors. Rated 4.1/5 stars, and in our hands-on review, we found that this offers a “premium package at an affordable price tag.” Head below for more.

Save even more by going with the TCL 10L Android Smartphone that’s on sale for $199.99 at Amazon when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $250 price tag, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $10 and marks one of the best prices we’ve seen to date. This model packs a 6.53-inch FHD+ display as well as the same expandable microSD card storage and a similar quad-sensor camera array as found above. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,300 customers and you can learn more in our review.

But if neither of these handsets are going to cut it, don’t forget that we’re still seeing Sony’s high-end Xperia 1 II Smartphone on sale at $100 off. That’s alongside all of the other price cuts in our Android guide today, including the best app and game deals to load up your device right here.

TCL 10 Pro Smartphone features:

Experience the unparalleled visual power of TCL 10 Pro with NXTVISION visual technology. Color, clarity and contrast are enhanced in real time by an independent display engine with advanced image processing. Stream striking HDR10 videos with richer shades, brighter whites and deeper blacks on a 6.47” curved AMOLED display officially certified by Netflix. Maximize your audio experience by connecting up to four speakers or headsets with Super Bluetooth.

