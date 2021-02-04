All of today’s best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play are now up for the taking. We have highly-rated rhythm experiences, freebie icon packs, puzzlers, pixilated platformers, and much more this afternoon. Highlights from our collection include titles such as Muse Dash, Quell Reflect+, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, and Hexologic, among others. Head below the fold for a closer look.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Muse Dash:

Come and fix the world movement tampered with by a mirror image code with three beauties! This is a world of the perfect combination of a cool parkour game and a traditional music game——Muse Dash!! Yes. You’re destined to be our Master! What? You don’t have nimble fingers? Meow~ Don’t be too modest! So, don’t worry! If you do not excel in playing action games, you can still overcome the difficulties by dancing to the music!

