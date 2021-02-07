Let these smart robotic vacuums handle the chores from $116 (Save up to 27%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is currently taking up to 27% off a selection of Kyvol household robotic vacuums. With prices starting at $116, you’ll find free shipping across the board. Headlining here is the Kyvol Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum for $159.99. Down from $220, today’s offer amounts to 27% in savings, beats the previous price cut by $17, and marks a new all-time low. This smart robotic vacuum delivers a 3-stage cleaning system that’s backed by 2200Pa suction and upgraded “Gyroptic” navigation sensors to thoroughly handle the sweeping. Alongside scheduling features, you’ll be able to tackle the chores with just your voice thanks to Alexa integration. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,800 customers. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here for some additional ways to permanently cross sweeping off the chore list. You’ll find offerings as low at $116, with some additional deals today on more affordable and higher-end robotic vacuums. There’s also much of the same in terms of 4+ star ratings to enjoy here as the lead deal.

Then head over to our home goods guide for even more ways to save on essentials for around the house, kitchen upgrades, and more. Yesterday saw a collection of Casper mattresses go on sale at the second-best prices to date at Amazon.

Kyvol Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum features:

With three cleaning modes and high-precision infrared sensors, Cybovac E30 robot vacuum can keep all the floor surfaces immaculate, and its Gyroptic navigation helps E30 clean your home more efficiently while leaving almost no dirty spots untouched. E30 robot vacuum offers a thorough cleaning with its super-strong suction power of up to 2200Pa, providing outstanding cleaning performance that you can really see.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!