Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat packs energy-saving features at $219

-
Google
Reg. $249 $219

Amazon currently offers the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $219 shipped. Also available at Home Depot for the same price. Down from its $249 going rate, you’re saving $30 here with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen in over two months. Google’s Nest thermostat lives up to its name with built-in features that are geared towards not only keeping your space the ideal temperature, but also heating and cooling your home more efficiently to save energy. That’s on top of sporting one of the more aesthetically-pleasing designs on the market with a sleek touchscreen, as well as Assistant control and more. Over 27,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the best-selling Google Nest Thermostat instead. This $130 alternative delivers much of the same Assistant control and other smart home functionality, but without as polished of a design or any of the learning features noted above. But for a more affordable way to bring voice control and the like to your heating and cooling setup, this is a notable solution for those in the Google ecosystem.

This morning saw a collection of certified refurbished Philips Hue accessories go on sale, which too will expand your Assistant setup. That’s alongside all of the other offers in our smart home guide, as well.

Nest Learning Thermostat features:

Nest 3rd Generation Smart Learning Thermostat: Take control of your home’s heating and cooling without lifting a finger with this thermostat, which learns your habits and adjusts to automatically regulate your home’s temperature based on your schedule. The Nest Leaf feature alerts you when you choose a temperature that’s energy efficient.

