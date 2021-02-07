FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Expand your Philips Hue setup with refurbished HomeKit bulbs, starter kits, more from $18

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Philips Hue smart lights and accessories priced from $18. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Headlining is the a 2-pack of the Philips Hue White HomeKit A19 LED Smart Bulbs for $22.99. Down from the $30 you’ll pay at Amazon for a new condition model, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings and is the best we’ve seen since October.

Philips Hue’s latest dimmable white light bulb packs the usual Zigbee integration as well as built-in Bluetooth. That gives you the flexibility to expand an existing Hue setup or kickstart your smart home without the need of hub. On top of HomeKit support, you’ll also be able to leverage Alexa and Assistant for voice control alongside the smartphone app and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 23,000 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable Philips Hue deals:

Then be sure to check out all of the other price cuts available in today’s limited-time refurbished Philips Hue sale right here. Plus, over in our smart home guide you’ll find even more ways to outfit your setup with some new gear without paying full price, including the meross Smart HomeKit Garage Door Opener at $30.

Philips Hue White HomeKit Bulb features:

Easy smart lighting in your home with this fully dimmable smart light bulb. Control it instantly via Bluetooth in one room, or connect to a Hue bridge (sold separately) to unlock the full set of smart lighting features.

