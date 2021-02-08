FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon launches Valentine’s Day Fire tablet sale from $40 (Save up to 37%)

-
Amazon
37% off From $40

Amazon is now discounting its lineup of Fire tablets ahead of Valentine’s Day starting at $39.99 with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the Fire HD 10 32GB Tablet at $94.99. Down from its usual $150 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 37% discount, marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date, and matches our previous mention. Amazon’s Fire HD 10 packs a 1080p display alongside 10-hours of battery life per charge, making it a notable option for surfing the web from the couch or catching up on your favorite shows in bed. There’s 32GB of onboard storage which can be expanded to 512GB with a microSD card, and you’ll also find USB-C charging, 2MP front and rear facing cameras, as well as hands-free access to Alexa. Over 154,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Fire tablet deals:

But if you’re in the market for a more premium tablet experience, this morning saw Apple’s latest iPad Pro models go on sale at Amazon with up to $100 in savings to be had. With both 11- and 12.9-inch models included in the sale, there are a variety of configurations to choose from, as well.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet features:

Fire HD 10 is our largest display in 1080p full HD—now 30% faster thanks to the powerful new 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM. Stream movies, watch videos, or play games with the enhanced Wi-Fi. Enjoy downloaded content on the go with up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

DEWALT’s Air Compressor/Jump Starter Combo is $51...
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ on sale from $570 (Save up to $...
Save up to 24% on Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3 s...
Banish darkness with two 9,000-lumen LED garage lights ...
Panasonic Arc5 Shaver bundle with auto cleaning dock no...
Outfit your Mac or PC with Logitech’s 400-watt Sp...
Official PAC-MAN board game hits Amazon low at $10.50 P...
Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 2-in-1 10W Qi Charging St...
Show More Comments

Related

33% off

Insignia’s 70-inch 4K Fire TV drops to $550 (Save $100), more from $100

From $100 Learn More
$30 off

Keep your network online when the lights go out: APC 1000VA UPS $100 ($30 off)

$100 Learn More

Final Fantasy 14 gets FREE PlayStation 5 upgrade, open beta, and more

Learn More
Save 24%

Save up to 24% on Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3 speakers from $120

From $120 Learn More
Save 33%

Banish darkness with two 9,000-lumen LED garage lights at $20 each (Save 33%, New low)

$40 Learn More
70% off

Cole Haan Last Chance Event takes up to 70% off hundreds of styles + free shipping

From $30 Learn More
$50 off

Panasonic Arc5 Shaver bundle with auto cleaning dock now $50 off + more from $100

From $100 Learn More
Reg. $120

Outfit your Mac or PC with Logitech’s 400-watt Speaker System at $100 (Reg. $120)

$100 Learn More