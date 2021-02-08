FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro models now up to $100 off at Amazon

-
$100 off From $854

Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s latest 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models by up to $100, with prices starting at $854 shipped. In some cases, the discount will automatically be applied at checkout. Across the board, these are some of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date and mark the best discounts since the holiday season.

Apple’s latest iPad Pros deliver a familiar edge-to-edge display with up to 12.9-inches of screen real estate on top of Face ID, USB-C connectivity, and 10-hour battery life. You’ll also enjoy more recent additions like 12 and 10MP rear lenses backed by a LiDAR scanner as well as Wi-Fi 6 support and more. Perfect for overhauling your note-taking setup ahead of the spring semester or taking all that iPadOS has to offer for a spin. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Regardless of which model you end up with, leverage your savings here and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.

Then make sure to head on over to our Apple guide for even more deals today. This morning already saw Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini on sale from $649, which joins ongoing price cuts on AirPods from $110 and more. Not to mention, a notable discount on the latest iPad Air at $549.

11-inch iPad Pro features:

Further improving the 11″ iPad Pro, Apple has added a few new advancements for upgraded performance, entertainment, and usability. Replacing the A12X processor, the A12Z Bionic has performance rivaling that of laptops available today, in addition to an eight-core graphics processor that handles everything from games to 4K video editing. Moreover, it’s still paired with a Neural Engine chip for advanced machine learning. 

